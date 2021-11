Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 21-year-old was arrested this week for the August killing of Ronnell Garmie. On Nov. 3, Arys Rodriguez, 21, of 1702 Wallace Ave., was charged with murder.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 3, at 8:13 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 2335 Tiebout Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found Garmie, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS responded and transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.