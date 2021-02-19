Two very happy birthdays – and other reasons to celebrate – at Triboro Center

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The staff at Triboro Center have been feeling very motivated as of late. The facility has zero COVID-19 cases in the building, while 192 residents and 54 staffers have recovered.

Such wonderful news only made two great birthday celebrations even sweeter.

Francis “Franny” Miller celebrated her 72nd birthday on Feb. 10. Miller has been a resident for 15 years. She has served as vice-president of the Resident Council from 2017 to 2019 and is active in the Triboro community. She enjoys handheld video games and is a big fan of Administrator Nate Goldman.

Antonia Rivera Aviles, celebrated her 63rd birthday on Feb. 11 and she has been at Triboro Center for a little than two years. Aviles is lively, highly-energetic and upbeat and loves arts and crafts, plus socializing. She’s mostly Spanish speaking and loves music, especially salsa.