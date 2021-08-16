2 men shot, 1 killed in daytime shooting Sunday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were shot — one was killed — in broad daylight in the Bronx Sunday, according to police.

At 1:10 p.m., on Aug. 15, two people were struck by gunfire in the area of East 149 Street and Brook Avenue, within the confines of the 40 Precinct in the South Bronx, police said.

Luis Villegas, 43, was shot in the torso and transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other victim, also a 43-year-old male, was also transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.