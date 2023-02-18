Construction begins on long-awaited $2.5M state project for Edgewater Park Firehouse  

The upgrades will ensure that the facility can function as a shelter during major storms and as a cooling center during extreme heat.

The measures at the volunteer firehouse also improve Edgewater Park’s emergency preparedness.

Many of FDNY’s emergency vehicles are too big to navigate Edgewater Park’s small streets, which often requires the volunteer firehouse to provide essential first response.

“I am delighted to hear about this project finally underway. I know the people of Edgewater Park have been waiting patiently and will rightfully be able to have proper accommodations with these resiliency updates to the firehouse/community center facilities,” said state Assemblymember Michael Benedetto.

Since 2014, the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery has invested more than $64 million in the Bronx, including $2.2 million allocated to renovate the firehouse in Edgewater Park.

Deborah Roff, president of the Edgewater Park Owners Cooperative Inc., told the Bronx Times in December 2021 that the board had also agreed to also renovate the bathroom and make it ADA compliant. So, in 2019, the co-op hired a company to demo the bathroom with the expectation that the state was going to finish the rest of the work.

The state opened bids for the full project in January 2020, but by June 2020 a contract couldn’t be awarded because the lowest bids were more than 50% over budget — leading to substantial delays.