Two arrested for October barbershop shooting

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested over the weekend in relation to a gang-related shooting at a barbershop in the Bronx last month.

Brandon Beltres, 18, 808 Adee Ave., Bronx, was charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment and the minor was charged with attempted murder.

On Oct. 22, a 22-year-old victim was sitting inside the 13 Barber Shop at 250 East Gun Hill Road in Norwood when the first gunman arrives on the scene. Almost as soon as he entered, the perpetrator blasts a shot at the victim, striking him in the stomach and causing him to fall out of his chair. The other workers and patrons inside the establishment scrambled to take cover.

The gunman then passes his handgun over to the second shooter, who took aim at the wounded victim and opened fire, striking him in the leg.

After firing a second time, and apparently missing, the shooter and the first suspect fled the location. They were last seen heading northbound on East Gun Hill Road toward Kings College Place.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.