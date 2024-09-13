10-Year-Old girl dies after fall from Bronx apartment building

A 10-year-old girl fell to her death from her apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured child just before 8:45 p.m. at 2157 Southern Blvd., near E. 182nd Street in the Crotona neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the young girl on the ground, appearing to have fallen from a window in her home.

EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and authorities have not yet provided further details about how the incident occurred.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the window had safety features or if the child was alone at the time. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has left the community shaken, as investigators work to piece together what led to the young girl’s death.