Photos: Young Kings and Queens Chess Club hosts workshop at Albert Tuitt Sr. library

Several students from Baychester Middle School and the Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship took part in a chess workshop held by the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club.

The Young Kings and Queens Chess Club hosted a chess workshop for kids from Baychester Middle School and the Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship on Friday, Dec. 19, at the Albert Tuitt Sr. Educational Campus Library, located at 921 E. 228th St.

Participants of this workshop learned about chess and some strategies from Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis before having friendly matches with one another.

“Many students competed for many goals. Goals included confidence, self-esteem, networking, building new relationships in the community, understanding what is expected on the next level and mentorship,” Davis said.

“They also got the opportunity to test their skills on a different platform. Giving these students positive exposure can go a long way concerning their growth and development. And not just mentally, but emotionally and socially.”

Complementary pizza and drinks were provided for the kids who took part in this workshop. Young Kings and Queens Chess Club hats were also given out to the kids at the end of the workshop.