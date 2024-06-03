Young Kings & Queens Chess Club hosts roller skating party at Seton Falls Park

Students gather to play chess at Seton Falls Park on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The Young Kings & Queens Chess Club held its first chess and roller skating party on Friday, May 24, at Seton Falls Park. Over 325 people attended the event hosted by Council Member Kevin Riley’s Office with help from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and Seton Falls Park Preservation Coalition.

Following the students’ release from school, the Young Kings & Queens Chess Club set up chess tables where 48 students and parents played chess together. Additionally, participants roller skated from 4 to 7 p.m. and had refreshments and snacks.

The community enjoyed skating, bonding and networking.

