Yonkers woman indicted for allegedly stealing $275K from elderly Bronx stroke victim

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Yonkers woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing at least $275,000 from a 78-year-old Bronx man who had suffered a stroke, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced earlier this month.

Shameca W. Morrison, 40, a former employee of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, is accused of forging legal documents to gain control of the victim’s finances and withdrawing $1,000 a day for approximately a year. She knew the man, having worked with him.

“The defendant allegedly exploited her elderly former coworker, who was suffering from deteriorating physical and mental health,” Clark said. “She allegedly used forged documents and depleted the man’s life savings. The alleged actions are callous bordering on inhumane.”

New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber also condemned Morrison’s alleged actions.

“This defendant – a City worker – stole from a former colleague who was elderly and in poor health by forging documents, including powers of attorney, a living will, and a healthcare proxy, to facilitate the theft of more than $275,000 from the victim, according to the charges,” Strauber said. “As is also alleged, the defendant, acting with others, deprived the vulnerable victim of necessary care.”

Morrison was arraigned on charges of second-degree grand larceny, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Kim Parker. She is due back in court on April 17.

According to the investigation, Morrison began stealing from the victim—her former coworker at the NYC Department of Environmental Protection—between June 1, 2021, and August 2022, after he suffered two strokes and began showing signs of cognitive decline.

Authorities say Morrison allegedly used two forged powers of attorney, a forged living will, and a forged healthcare proxy to justify her actions to bank employees and a social worker at Adult Protective Services. She is accused of making daily ATM withdrawals from the victim’s bank account, taking approximately $1,000 a day.

Investigators also found that Morrison, without legal authority, removed the victim from the nursing home where he had been residing and moved him into her uncle’s home. By doing so, she allegedly deprived him of the financial security, medical care, and emotional support he needed as he battled his disabilities and cognitive issues.