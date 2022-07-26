About two-thirds (65%) said they feel unsafe walking the streets, compared to 40% of non-LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

Responses from LGBTQ+ people of color appear to demonstrate the added burdens faced by people in more than one marginalized group. More than half (55%) had been called a racial slur, compared to less than one-third of others, and 41% said they have experienced discrimination in the workplace, compared to just 28% of other respondents.

Though survey respondents were based solely in New York City, the results are consistent with other studies showing widespread discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans, including discrimination in the nation’s health care system, where care has varied due to state. State lawmakers proposed a record 238 bills that aimed to limit or chip away at LGBTQ+ rights, with many targeting gender-affirming care in state health care.

The DeSantis administration moved toward banning gender-affirming care for transgender Floridians under Medicaid, meaning that treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers may soon be out of reach for many low-income members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Montefiore Medical Center — which has received a perfect score for its health care equity for LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees from the Human Rights Campaign Health Equality Index (HEI) for eight consecutive years — officials told the Times that the network’s focus on gender-affirming care has helped broaden its services for the Bronx’s LGBTQ+ community.

Montefiore’s new Adolescent and Youth Sexual-Health Clinic, officials say, destigmatizes sexual health and enhancing care for youth at risk for STIs, including HIV, including increasing access to PrEP — an antiviral medication used to prevent the spread of disease in people who haven’t yet been exposed.

A 2020 peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that suicidality dipped in U.S. states where nondiscrimination laws protect access to gender-affirming health care services, including hormone therapy. Photo Courtesy Montefiore Medical Center

2021 peer-reviewed study published by researchers at The Trevor Project, a national LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention group, found that access to gender-affirming hormone therapy was associated with lower rates of depression, thoughts of suicide and attempted suicide among transgender and nonbinary young people ages 13-24.

“I don’t look at providing gender affirming care. as a burden or that is any more of a taxing or stressful on the health care system, more than other services that are provided to people,” said Ogle-Collins. “When they’re what the kids call their dead name is being used, or they don’t identify with the gender that they were assigned at birth when we acknowledge that, that means the world to them.”

Montefiore also established programs and training opportunities to address the LGBTQ+ community’s needs, helping employees understand appropriate terminology, gender identities and sexual orientation