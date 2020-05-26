Woman uses forged license and tries cashing fake check on Jerome Avenue

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a woman that used a forged driver’s license while also trying to cash a large, fake check earlier this month in the south Bronx.

The woman brought the faulty documentation into a check cashing facility in the confines of the 44th Precinct at about 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, according to the NYPD.

Both that $1,700 check and the fake ID were recognized as fraudulent by the cashier, which caused the woman to flee in what police described as a white Jeep with New York plates into an unknown direction.

Police released this video of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.