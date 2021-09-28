Police & Fire

Woman attacked by several assailants at Instagram party

Anywhere from three to five women were involved in an alleged attack against another woman at a party on Sept. 20, 2021.
Photos courtesy of NYPD

A group of women ambushed and attacked another woman at a party last week.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 20, at 8 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was invited to a party at 2016 Hughes Ave., via Instagram. She arrived a half hour later and upon entering the house was assaulted by three to five women.

They savagely attacked her and punched and kicked her as they dragged her out of the lobby and onto the sidewalk. The women then stole her phone and debit card.

The victim escaped and fled the scene inside a vehicle. She suffered pain and bruising to her face and body and was treated by EMS.

The individuals are described as females in their 20s.

One of the women who ambushed and attacked a woman at a Sept. 20, 2021, party.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

One of multiple women who attacked and robbed a 20-year-old woman at a Hughes Avenue party.

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

