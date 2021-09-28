Woman attacked by several assailants at Instagram party

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of women ambushed and attacked another woman at a party last week.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 20, at 8 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was invited to a party at 2016 Hughes Ave., via Instagram. She arrived a half hour later and upon entering the house was assaulted by three to five women.

They savagely attacked her and punched and kicked her as they dragged her out of the lobby and onto the sidewalk. The women then stole her phone and debit card.

The victim escaped and fled the scene inside a vehicle. She suffered pain and bruising to her face and body and was treated by EMS.

The individuals are described as females in their 20s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.