News

Winter storm could bring 6 inches of snow to the Bronx this weekend

By Posted on
snow, snowstorm, yankee stadium
A winter nor’easter blanketed the region leaving Yankee Stadium in a whiteout.
Photo Adrian Childress

The Bronx, along with the New York City metro area, are bracing for a potential winter storm expected to move into the region beginning Sunday and lasting into Monday, with forecasters predicting several inches of snow.

The snowfall is a part of a larger winter storm affecting the Southern and Eastern United States could bring up to six inches of snow or more, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists caution that it is too early to predict which areas will be hit the hardest.

“While confidence in the storm system occurring continues to increase, specific details on amounts are still a bit uncertain,” NWS forecasters wrote. 

“The storm track, timing, and snow amount details will begin coming into focus over the next few days.”

The snow follows New York City’s coldest weather of the season so far. After a brief period of moderate temperatures late Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to 19 degrees by Saturday before slightly increasing to 25 degrees by Monday. Forecasters warn that a surge of Arctic air mass will make conditions feel colder.

The 4 train pulls into a snowy Fordham Road station. Photo by Adrian Childress

While the Department of Sanitation will haul snow off the roads and spread rock salt to melt the ice, property owners are required to shovel the snow off of sidewalks or may face a fine up to $250.

New York City Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare by limiting unnecessary travel, dressing in warm layers, keeping an emergency supply kit on hand, and stocking rock salt and shovels ahead of the storm. Officials say older adults, infants, people with chronic health conditions, and those without adequate heating are at the highest risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

The freezing conditions has prompted the city to issue a “Code Blue” emergency warning, activating outreach teams to bring unsheltered individuals into shelters and warming centers. Residents are encouraged to call 311 if they see someone exposed to frigid temperatures.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

About the Author

Marina Samuel

Marina Samuel is a Bronx native and reporter at the Bronx Times. A 2025 graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, she blends data and storytelling to dig into the policies and issues shaping her borough. Her work has also appeared in THE CITY, City Limits, and the Mott Haven Herald.

More in News

More from Around NYC