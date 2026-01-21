Winter storm could bring 6 inches of snow to the Bronx this weekend

The Bronx, along with the New York City metro area, are bracing for a potential winter storm expected to move into the region beginning Sunday and lasting into Monday, with forecasters predicting several inches of snow.

The snowfall is a part of a larger winter storm affecting the Southern and Eastern United States could bring up to six inches of snow or more, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists caution that it is too early to predict which areas will be hit the hardest.

“While confidence in the storm system occurring continues to increase, specific details on amounts are still a bit uncertain,” NWS forecasters wrote.

“The storm track, timing, and snow amount details will begin coming into focus over the next few days.”

The snow follows New York City’s coldest weather of the season so far. After a brief period of moderate temperatures late Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to 19 degrees by Saturday before slightly increasing to 25 degrees by Monday. Forecasters warn that a surge of Arctic air mass will make conditions feel colder.

While the Department of Sanitation will haul snow off the roads and spread rock salt to melt the ice, property owners are required to shovel the snow off of sidewalks or may face a fine up to $250.

New York City Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare by limiting unnecessary travel, dressing in warm layers, keeping an emergency supply kit on hand, and stocking rock salt and shovels ahead of the storm. Officials say older adults, infants, people with chronic health conditions, and those without adequate heating are at the highest risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

❄️ Winter in NYC can bring extreme cold, heavy snow, ice, and freezing rain. These conditions can disrupt travel 🚇, power and heat ⚡, and services , and raise the risk of hypothermia and frostbite 🥶, especially for older adults, infants, and people with chronic health… — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 21, 2026

The freezing conditions has prompted the city to issue a “Code Blue” emergency warning, activating outreach teams to bring unsheltered individuals into shelters and warming centers. Residents are encouraged to call 311 if they see someone exposed to frigid temperatures.

