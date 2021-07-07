Police & Fire

Westchester man cuffed for shooting another man to death in the Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo courtesy Getty Images

A Westchester man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death and injuring a woman in the Bronx this past spring.

According to police, at 6:15 p.m. on April 27 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at East 216 Street and Olinville Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found two people that had been shot: a 27-year-old woman who was shot once in the torso, and 39-year-old Robert Hill, of Madison Street in Mount Vernon, who was shot in the chest.

Both victims were rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where Hill was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

On July 5, 41-year-old Omar Briscoe, of South 10th Avenue in Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC