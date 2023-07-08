Week in Rewind | Marmorato projected to win primary, Fordham University to ‘maintain its emphasis on diversity’, and first cannabis dispensary opens in Crotona

Leaders at the Fordham University Rose Hill campus in the Bronx have spoken out against the end of affirmative action.

Leaders at the Fordham University Rose Hill campus in the Bronx have spoken out against the end of affirmative action.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Week in Rewind spotlights some of the editorial work of the Bronx Times for the week of July 3-7

Although no one knows how the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down a decades-long affirmative action precedent will affect the nation’s colleges and universities, Fordham University officials say they remain committed to fostering racial diversity in its student body.

The original precedent was set by the court case Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003, at which time the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled that affirmative action practices — a race-conscious practice in college admissions — did not violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

But on Thursday, June 29, the court decided in favor of Students for Fair Admissions in two separate lawsuits against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), effectively making race-conscious admissions practices illegal in all public universities and private universities that use federal funds.

The Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit that believes racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, argued that affirmative action practices on the basis of race at Harvard and UNC were just that.

The ruling comes at a time when, according to the Pew Research Center, 50% of American adults disapprove of selective colleges considering race and ethnicity in admissions, while just one-third approve of the practice.

Although it’s still unclear about the effect Thursday’s ruling will have on colleges and universities nationwide, political and academic leaders across the Bronx are dismayed by the court’s decision and have reaffirmed their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Statis Cannabis Co., the first recreational cannabis dispensary in the Bronx, opened its doors in Crotona Thursday as other competitors across the borough prepare to set up shop.

And while the dispensary owners say their newly opened 817 E. Tremont Ave. location is only temporary, they’re giving the community mixed signals.

The company will relocate to a permanent storefront that will open within about four months in the Mt. Eden section of the borough at 1412 Jerome Ave., co-owner Emily Chavez told the Bronx Times.