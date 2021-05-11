Webinar: Excellence Community Schools

Sponsored by Excellence Community Schools, join Excellence’s Executive Assistant to the CEO LaToya Laury, Director of Family and Community Engagement, Kristine Rivera, plus Family and Community Engagement Program Coordinator Jessica Cordova to learn about:
- The award-winning National Blue Ribbon Schools model
- High-performing K-8 free public charter schools
- Blind lottery system for enrollment
- What families and caregivers should look for in a charter school
- How charter schools can lead to greater opportunities in high school and beyond