Washington’s Walk Coalition recognized for completion of Partnerships for Parks’ 2025 Catalyst Program

The Washington’s Walk Coalition was honored for successfully completing the 2025 Catalyst Program from the Partnerships for Parks.

The Kingsbridge-based Washington’s Walk Coalition, which works to protect, activate and invest in neighborhood green spaces, was formally recognized by the Partnerships for Parks, a joint initiative between NYC Parks and the City Parks Foundation, for completing its 2025 Catalyst Program in a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Arsenal Gallery, located at 830 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.

The program is designed to strengthen grassroots park organizations like the Washington’s Walk Coalition through leadership development, organizational capacity-building and collective action. Those who complete it show a commitment to sustainable park stewardship, community engagement and long-term impact in public spaces across New York City.

“This certification of completion is truly an honor. Washington’s Walk Coalition has worked diligently alongside dedicated organizations throughout the Kingsbridge community, including Theory 9, Cat Rock, Community Board 7, Community Board 8, A Floorman’s Dream and the Community Police Relations Foundation,” leadership from the Washington’s Walk Coalition said in a statement.

“Being recognized alongside park groups from across the city who share a common, goal-driven vision makes the work deeply meaningful. We are also grateful to have received a $200 gift card, which will be reinvested directly back into our community by supporting one of our cherished elders, Liz Thompson.”

The Catalyst Recognition Ceremony underscored the Washington’s Walk Coalition’s leadership, credibility and readiness to advance expanded initiatives serving families, seniors and youths in the Bronx while preserving the Washington’s Walk as a vital community asset for future generations.

Other organizations that were honored with the Washington’s Walk Coalition at the Catalyst Recognition Ceremony included Friends of Echo Park, Friends of Livonia Park, Friends of Mahoney Playground and Friends of Saratoga Park Bed-Stuy.

City Parks Foundation Senior Program Director Ted Enoch provided remarks at the Catalyst Recognition Ceremony. Several other prominent leaders from NYC Parks and other affiliated park advocacy networks were also on hand.

Representatives from the Washington’s Walk Coalition were formally recognized on stage at the event. They also took commemorative photographs and spent much of the evening networking with citywide park leaders, funders and fellow community organizers.

Networking was a big part of the event, as members of the Washington’s Walk Coalition and the other honorees had the chance to exchange best practices with one another and start planning future collaborative projects that would focus on expanding programming, improving park infrastructure and deepening community stewardship.