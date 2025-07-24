Van Gogh Dress-Up Day at New York Botanical Garden this Saturday promises plenty of artful fun

Visitors of the New York Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 26, are encouraged to dress up as Van Gogh paintings.

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) invites community members to participate in its Van Gogh Dress-Up Day and enjoy other fun activities related to the legendary artist on Saturday, July 23, at 2900 Southern Blvd.

From 12-3 p.m., visitors to NYBG are encouraged to pay tribute to Vincent van Gogh and his iconic art by dressing up in their most colorful outfits. People can dress up as the artist, one of his paintings or an imaginative look that is inspired by van Gogh’s flowery subjects in many of his paintings.

The first 100 people dressed for the event who arrive will receive merchandise themed around NYBG’s multi-season exhibition “Van Gogh’s Flowers,” inspired by the artist and his love of nature. They will also be given a voucher for 20% off a purchase at the NYBG gift shop and a sunflower.

All NYBG visitors on Van Gogh Dress-Up Day will receive a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage.

Visitors can also enjoy the spun tunes from a live DJ at the Conservatory Plaza and take part in a Van Gogh look-alike contest and runway moment from 2:30-3 p.m.

The Van Gogh’s Flowers exhibit will be available for viewing to guests from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at NYBG’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Precinct. This exhibit features flowers that inspired many of Van Gogh’s paintings, botanical displays, large-scale art, a lawn of large sunflowers and recreations made of living flowers.

A visiting artist will be helping to guide those who wish to participate in a watercolor painting session, scheduled to run from 12-3 p.m. in the Perennial Garden. While those who want to take part in this are welcome to bring their own materials, the needed painting materials will be provided at the session.

From 12-3 p.m., attendees can also get their pictures taken at the double-decker “Van Gogh Bus.” This special bus is decorated with flowers, including those featured in some of the artist’s popular artworks.

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the NYBG’s Arthur and Janet Ross Hall will host a special screening of the animated film “Loving Vincent.” The film tells the story of Vincent’s life through his paintings and was nominated for “Best Animated Feature Film” at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Kids can create and bring home their own works of art using stencils and a dabbling technique during “Van Grow!” at the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The family program activities there will include potting up a marigold, sunflower print making, flower sculpture crafting, learning about how sunflowers move through phototropism, a Van Gogh story walk in the garden and making their art inspired by the environment.