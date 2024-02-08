Suspects remain on the lam nearly a month after Unionport carjacking at gunpoint: NYPD

Police are searching for this suspect in connection with a gunpoint carjacking in Unionport.

Police are continuing their search for a pair of suspects who carjacked a man at gunpoint last month in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

Police say a 39-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 18 near Waterbury Avenue and Zerega Avenue — within the confines of the 43rd Precinct — when two unidentified men approached him. The crooks displayed a firearm and forced the man to exit his vehicle.

The two suspects then got in the car and drove off toward Seabury Avenue, according to the NYPD.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of one of the suspects, who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing green pants, a black jacket, a white hooded sweater and black sneakers, according to authorities.

Police could not provide the Bronx Times with a description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.