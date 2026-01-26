University of Mount Saint Vincent launches D2C Justice Institute focused on public safety, justice and community trust

Leadership from UMSV and D2C during the announcement of the D2C Justice Institute at UMSV.

The University of Mount Saint Vincent (UMSV) and the nonprofit Dedication to Community (D2C) have partnered to establish the D2C Justice Institute at the college.

The D2C Justice Institute will work to demonstrate how higher education can remain relevant, trusted, impactful and grounded in real-world practice through the integration of real-world justice and public safety practices into academic and public programming.

“The University’s D2C Justice Institute reflects our shared commitment to dignity, humanity and connection,” UMSV President Susan R. Burns, PhD, said.

“Our crucial work together, rooted in the Catholic tradition and a belief in nurturing the whole person, will prepare our students for meaningful careers in law and justice-related fields. Through public programs focused on safety, policing, mental health and finding common ground, the Justice Institute will help connect education with action and build on the ongoing commitment to supporting and learning alongside our neighbors.”

Ongoing education for students, faculty, staff and administrators in restorative justice principles and leadership development will be supported by the Justice Institute. Criminal justice and justice-adjacent coursework could also end up being developed across different disciplines.

Education provided by the Justice Institute is intended to prepare students at the school for careers in public service, law and justice-related fields, education, sports management and community advocacy. Additionally, the Justice Institute will be able to work with student-athletes on the topics of leadership, accountability, crisis navigation and mental health.

D2C staff members will be working alongside faculty and leadership from UMSV, reflecting a physical presence on the campus from the Justice Institute. The D2C Justice Institute is expected to expand nationally in the future.

“The D2C Justice Institute is a tangible example of two purpose-driven organizations that are committed as a collective to pursuing the positive change we wish to see in this world,” D2C Founder and Executive Director M. Quentin Williams said.

“To say that I am thrilled with this opportunity to work with Dr. Burns and her UMSV team may be the understatement of the year.”

As the northeast headquarters of the Justice Institute, UMSV will host trainings, symposia and convenings for community leaders, educators, law enforcement professionals, policymakers and nonprofit partners. These events will cover topics like policing and public trust, mental health and crisis response, leadership during conflict and finding common ground across differences.

UMSV serves students who may not have the opportunity to get a higher education elsewhere. Around half of the students there receive Pell grants, with approximately half of those recipients being first-generation college students. All students at UMSV perform service projects.