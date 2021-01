Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Triboro Center ended 2020 on a high note as Recreation Director Rose Ferreira surprised the staff on Dec. 16 when she brought in four dogs for them to have fun with.

Ferreira worked with a pet therapist and made sure the furry friends brought joy to everyone.

“My staff have worked so hard this year as they fought the pandemic this year, so I wanted to surprise them with such cute doggies,” Ferreira said. “We are looking for thing to return to normal as soon as possible.”