Triboro Center puts on festive Thanksgiving Day parade

Staff poses with the super turkey
Photos courtesy of Triboro Center

Although the holiday season is not like others in years past, the Triboro Center made sure to do something special this Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving morning, the Center treated its residents and staff to a Thanksgiving Day parade. The staff and residents chowed down on apple cider and apple pies, while Triboro Center Administrator Nate Goldman dressed up as a super turkey.

“After a crazy year like this, Thanksgiving here felt pretty normal,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director.  “At least as normal as it can be right now, we all had fun.”

Resident Sandra Gottesfeld with Administrator Nate Goldman as the super turkey.

