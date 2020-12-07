Triboro Center puts on festive Thanksgiving Day parade

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although the holiday season is not like others in years past, the Triboro Center made sure to do something special this Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving morning, the Center treated its residents and staff to a Thanksgiving Day parade. The staff and residents chowed down on apple cider and apple pies, while Triboro Center Administrator Nate Goldman dressed up as a super turkey.

“After a crazy year like this, Thanksgiving here felt pretty normal,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director. “At least as normal as it can be right now, we all had fun.”