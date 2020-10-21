Triboro Center appreciates food and nutrition staff at its facilities

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The second week of October marks Healthcare Food Service Week, an annual celebration for food and nutrition professionals in multiple industries.

On Oct. 15, the Triboro Center participated in the celebration by showering gratitude on their food and nutrition staff.

“Thank you for your commitment and hard work to keep our residents hydrated, well fed and healthy with delicious meals,” the Center said in a post on Facebook.



Posted by Triboro Center on Thursday, October 15, 2020

In addition to a delicious Caribbean lunch, the facility’s food service team handed out pamphlets filled with nutritional information. Food service staff were also gifted thoughtful socks that read, “One Mission, Good Nutrition,”plus an antibacterial door opener stylus. These customized gadgets are used to open doors, push elevator buttons and keypads, press touch screens and hold grocery bags.

“These have been trying times for the cooks, servers, washers and aids as they too have to be extremely diligent with their job,” said John Acevedo, director of Food Services. “We love and appreciate our staff immensely because they work so hard and they are proud. So I think them for their commitment to keep the residents healthy, happy and well-fed.”