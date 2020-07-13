Trailing without hope in south Bronx congressional race, councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. announces retirement

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Everything has its end” was Hunts Point councilman Ruben Diaz Sr.’s farewell message today in an email to constituents — one where Diaz formally announced that he will retire from city politics at the end of this year.

This comes as the Reverend Diaz is currently trailing an insurmountable tally in a congressional primary to fellow Bronx council member, Ritchie Torres for the state’s 15th District.

“After serious analysis, of which I spent in prayer with God, family, ministers and after a political analysis, I have made the decision to follow the example of my two sons. My biological son Ruben Diaz Jr., and my political son Marcos Crespo,” Diaz, Sr. wrote this morning.

His son, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. along with his figurative offspring, former Bronx Democratic Chair and Assemblyman Marcos Crespo had also each announced intentions to shift into the private sector once their current terms are completed.

Diaz Sr.’s announcement also comes as longtime congressman Eliot Engel trails heavily against progressive political newcomer, Jamaal Bowman.

He was also accused by many progressive groups for having anti-gay views and faced calls to step down from his seat in 2019 after he said that the city council was “controlled by the homosexual community.”

In Diaz’s parting message, he said, “The last [three] years I have served as a Member of the City Council where I have had to defend my principles, values and faith, while being a “punching bag” by friends and foes alike.”

He later added,” I remained steadfast and brought many projects and programs. I did so, with my head held high, defending those in need regardless of race, sexual orientation, political orientation, nationality or religion, regardless if they resided in my district or not, my office welcomed and served all.”

The retiring politician also touted some of his more major achievements for his south Bronx district, noting three senior centers built, immigrant job creation through The Christian Community Action Inc., along with multiple affordable housing complexes built to areas in need throughout the borough.

“When the Bronx was burning and everything was in ruins, abandoned, when hopelessness seemed to be the norm, and the Bronx was compared to post Second World War Germany, I remained and decided to make a difference,” Diaz wrote.

Elected to the city council in 2017, Diaz had been a prior member of the State Senate since 2002.

The Bronx Times Reporter contacted councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr.’s office but did not receive comment prior to publication.