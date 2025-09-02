Rep. Torres, VIP Community Services and other elected officials hosting annual job fair Sept. 5

Congressman Ritchie Torres and VIP Community Services will be holding their annual job fair on Friday, Sept. 5, with over 35 potential employers set to be present.

New York Rep. Ritchie Torres is partnering with the Bronx-based social services organization VIP Community Services and other elected local officials to hold the annual job fair for Bronx community members on Friday, Sept. 5, at the parking lot adjacent to 1870 Crotona Ave.

The job fair will feature more than 35 employers seeking to fill vacant positions, as well as to provide on-the-job training and placement. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the other local leaders who partnered with Torres and VIP Community Services to put this job fair together were New York State Senators Gustavo Rivera and Luis Sepùlveda, Assembly Members Chantel Jackson and George Alvarez, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and City Council Members Oswald Feliz and Rafael Salamanca Jr.