Photos: Torres hosts community roundtable on gun violence prevention and public safety
Several community members were on hand for Rep. Ritchie Torres’ gun violence prevention and public safety roundtable.
Photo by Jewel Webber
US Rep.
Ritchie Torres held a community roundtable on gun violence prevention and public safety on Sept. 25 at Bronx Bethany Church, located at 971 E. 227th St.
(Left to right) Rev. Rhonda Coleman-Brissett, Rep. Ritchie Torres, Bronx Bethany Church Lead Pastor Rev. Richard Griffiths and 47th Precinct Community Council President Cheryl McNear. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber
The event featured several speakers and community members discussing these subjects in the community, including coordinating efforts, sharing their own experiences, providing input and more.
(Left to right) Rep. Torres, Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis and an officer from the NYPD. Photo by Jewel Webber
Gilly Delgado of Guns Down, Life Up speaks at the roundtable. Photo by Jewel Webber
Among those on hand for the roundtable were ministry leaders and members of
Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.), Guns Down, Life Up, AIMHIGH International, LLC and the NYPD Community Affairs.
Members of B.R.A.G. were on hand to provide input. Photo by Jewel Webber
Also present were Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis, 47th Precinct Community Council Treasurer and The Avril Show Founder Avril Francis and Jennifer Talbot, the mother of
Anthonaya Campbell, who was fatally shot at the age of 17 at a basketball game at Haffen Park on Aug. 23.
Jennifer Talbot tearfully speaks about how her daughter was a victim of gun violence. Photo by Jewel Webber