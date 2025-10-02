Photos: Torres hosts community roundtable on gun violence prevention and public safety

Several community members were on hand for Rep. Ritchie Torres’ gun violence prevention and public safety roundtable.

US Rep. Ritchie Torres held a community roundtable on gun violence prevention and public safety on Sept. 25 at Bronx Bethany Church, located at 971 E. 227th St.

The event featured several speakers and community members discussing these subjects in the community, including coordinating efforts, sharing their own experiences, providing input and more.

Among those on hand for the roundtable were ministry leaders and members of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.), Guns Down, Life Up, AIMHIGH International, LLC and the NYPD Community Affairs.

Also present were Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis, 47th Precinct Community Council Treasurer and The Avril Show Founder Avril Francis and Jennifer Talbot, the mother of Anthonaya Campbell, who was fatally shot at the age of 17 at a basketball game at Haffen Park on Aug. 23.