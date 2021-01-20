Throggs Neck BID Dedicates Community Service Tree

Photos

The Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, under the auspices of Bob Jaen, TN BID director, held a dedication ceremony at a recently planted spruce tree on Saturday, January 16 at DeRosa O’Boyle Triangle at Dewey and E. Tremont avenues. Councilman Mark Gjonaj, the Bronx Parks Department, and the Throggs Neck BID dedicated the tree to Ben Randazzo a longtime community activist and former chief-of-staff for Assemblyman Michael R. Benedetto, in honor of all the First Responders and countless victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randazzo, of Locust Point, passed away over five years ago doing what he enjoyed most, running the Annual Throggs Neck Halloween Parade. For 11 years, he single-handedly organized the Annual Throggs Neck Tree Lighting at the site.
Representatives of the Randazzo family, the Throggs Neck BID, along with the Emergency Services who display American flag art piece created by local resident Luca Salamone.Photos by John Marano
(L-r) Christian and Andrew Marano look on as their father, John Marano, a community activist who has taken on the yearly Throggs Neck tree lighting tradition since Randazzo’s passing and Bob Jaen (r) thank Luca Salamone for the attractive patriotic art piece he created.Photos by John Marano
(L-r) Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Marie Randazzo (wife), Frank Randazzo (son), John Marano and Assemblyman Michael R. Benedetto hold sign dedicating the Community Service Tree to Ben Randazzo.Photo by John Marano
Luca Salamone (c) holds another wooden plaque he created to honor First Responders.Photos by John Marano

