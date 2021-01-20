Throggs Neck BID Dedicates Community Service Tree

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, under the auspices of Bob Jaen, TN BID director, held a dedication ceremony at a recently planted spruce tree on Saturday, January 16 at DeRosa O’Boyle Triangle at Dewey and E. Tremont avenues. Councilman Mark Gjonaj, the Bronx Parks Department, and the Throggs Neck BID dedicated the tree to Ben Randazzo a longtime community activist and former chief-of-staff for Assemblyman Michael R. Benedetto, in honor of all the First Responders and countless victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randazzo, of Locust Point, passed away over five years ago doing what he enjoyed most, running the Annual Throggs Neck Halloween Parade. For 11 years, he single-handedly organized the Annual Throggs Neck Tree Lighting at the site.