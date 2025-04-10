Three Bronx men indicted in gunfire incident on busy Mt. Hope shopping strip

Three men from the Bronx have been indicted on attempted murder charges after a shootout erupted on a crowded Mt. Hope shopping strip earlier this year, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Thursday.

According to the charges, Biyagi Jawara, 28, his brother Ebarama Jawara, 24, of Echo Place, and Mohammed Kamar, 27, of Valentine Avenue, are accused of firing shots across East Tremont Avenue during an altercation outside a smoke shop on the evening of Jan. 8.

“The defendants turned an argument into a gunfight, firing across Tremont Avenue, endangering lives,” said District Attorney Clark. “These defendants will be held accountable for their reckless behavior.”

All three men were indicted on second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and other related charges. The Jawara brothers were also indicted on third-degree weapons possession.

According to the investigation, the incident began around 6:15 p.m. at a smoke shop located at 239 East Tremont Avenue. Prosecutors say Biyagi Jawara and Kamar were engaged in an argument with another man inside the store. Ebarama Jawara arrived a short time later, while the man left and joined a group of individuals across the street.

Moments later, as the defendants exited the store, a gunshot was fired from the group across the street. In response, Ebarama Jawara allegedly returned fire, and Kamar then took the weapon and allegedly fired another shot.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though officials emphasized the danger posed by gunfire on a heavily trafficked commercial strip.

Biyagi Jawara was arraigned Thursday before Bronx Supreme Court Justice George Villegas, who set bail at $5,000 cash or $15,000 bond. Ebarama Jawara was arraigned on March 20, with bail set at $15,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Kamar was arraigned on April 2, with bail set at $15,000 cash or $45,000 bond.