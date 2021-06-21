Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, gives $15M to Hostos

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Hostos Community College was recently the recipient of $15 million from Mackenzie Scott, a philanthropist and third wealthiest woman in the world.

This is the largest single gift in the college’s history and one of the largest in the history of The City University of New York (CUNY).

On June 15, Scott announced she had given a total of more than $2.7 billion to 286 nonprofit and educational institutions.

“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved,” Scott said.

Hostos Interim President Daisy Cocco De Filippis praised Scott for her generosity.

“This gift will have a transformative impact on the College,” De Filippis said. For over 50 years, Hostos has been a beacon of hope, a life-transforming institution which lives up to the highest ideals of the democratic values of equity, inclusion and diversity. Hostos is a home for all who come through our doors in need of the life-changing opportunities presented by quality education delivered with care, hope and understanding.”