The World’s Fare introduces the Virtual Whiskey Experience

Nights out just aren’t what they used to be. But The World’s Fare has the perfect solution to blah nights at home. February 25th will be the inaugural World’s Fare Whiskey Virtual Experience. The first World’s Fare Whiskey Tasting Experience takes place on zoom on February 25th. You can get your tickets here https://www.squadup.com/events/the-worlds-fare-whiskey-experience-2-25-21?legacy=0 and on TheWorldsFare.nyc.

Virtual attendees will enjoy a whiskey tasting of 10 top whiskey brands, a one-hour, virtual, Whiskey masterclass experience where they are guided by ten of the top whiskey distillers and experts from across the country and abroad.

Included in the ticket is 10 tastings of whiskey in a souvenir box, masterclass led by whiskey experts, a branded whiskey tasting glass, tasting notes and more all delivered to your door.

The whiskey brands included in the February 25th class are:

Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction American Single Malt from Virginia

10th Mountain Rye Whiskey from Colorado

Fighting 69th Irish Whiskey from Ireland

Bruichladdich Classic Laddie from Scotland

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey from Tennessee

PORT CHARLOTTE 10 from Scotland

Widow Jane 10 Yr. Bourbon from Brooklyn, NY

Three Chord – Strange Collaboration from Kentucky

Starward Two-Fold from Australia

Brenne Estate Cask Single Malt from France

The World’s Fare will also host 2 additional Virtual Whiskey Tastings on March 25th and April 22nd. All tickets are on sale now at www.theworldsfare.nyc and tickets are limited.