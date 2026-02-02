The Lehman Center for Performing Arts unveils their Spring 2026 lineup

From Salsa legends and gospel powerhouses, to disco classics and step dancing, the Lehman Center for Performing Arts is bringing global performances to the Bronx.

Entering its 46th year, the Lehman Center returns this February with a packed Spring 2026 lineup showcasing legendary Latin artists, high-energy freestyle and R&B, gospel favorites and internationally acclaimed dance performances.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

REY RUIZ IN CONCERT

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Cuban salsa superstar brings his romantic ballads to the Bronx for a special Valentine’s Day performance. Ruiz is a renowned salsa singer known for his hits “Mi Media Mitad,” “No Me Acostumbro” and “Amiga.”

TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY PACHECO

Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

This concert celebrates the legacy of iconic Latin music icon Johnny Pacheco, the Dominican Republic-born founder and bandleader of Fania Records. Hosted by Nando Albericci, the show features a live ensemble performing Fania hits by Fania Legends Bobby Valentin, Nicky Marrero, Alfredo de la Fe, Jimmy Bosch, and Eddie Montalvo. The concert will also feature vocalists Herman Olivera, Ray Viera, Jorge Maldonado, ANOVA, and El Tumbao Añejo; La Charanga with Karen Joseph & Anthony Rivera; and Pucho Alamo, under the musical direction of Oscar Hernandez.

FOREVER FREESTYLE 18

Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Fever Records founder Sal Abbatiello and Speedy, with music by DJs Lucho and WhiteBoy KYS, this high-energy freestyle and R&B showcase features performances by TKA, George LaMond, Judy Torres, Brenda K. Starr, The Cover Girls, Cynthia, Coro, Soave, and C-Bank.

THREE ITALIAN TENORS

Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 4 p.m.

In their first North American tour, vocalists Giovanni Maria Palmia, Alessandro Fantoni, and Ugo Tarquini perform timeless Italian classics and iconic tenor arias celebrating the artistry of Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Mario Lanza and Enrico Caruso in an evening honoring the elegance, emotion, and vocal brilliance of Italian opera.

A NIGHT WITH EDDY HERRERA

Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Dominican merengue singer Eddy Herrera will perform his biggest international hits, from his early career to present day. Herrera will perform fan favorites such as “Ajena,” “Pégame Tu Vicio,” “Cómo Llora Mi Alma,” and “Carolina” alongside a lively merengue orchestra.

LAVOE EN SINFÓNICA

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 8 p.m.

This special event honors the legacy of iconic Salsa king Héctor Lavoe, with Raul Carbonell reprising his role as the singer alongside the Héctor Lavoe band. Carbonell first performed as the singer from 1999 to 2000 in 88 sold out performances of “¿Quién Mató a Héctor Lavoe?” or “Who Killed Héctor Lavoe?” A role which earned Carbonell the ACE Award for Best Leading Actor. The symphonic tribute will bring audience members through the legacy of Lavoe from his humble roots in Ponce, Puerto Rico to his rise in New York.

MCDONALDS GOSPELFEST

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The McDonald’s Gospelfest returns with an evening of praise led by Grammy Award–winning gospel legend Hezekiah Walker. Joined by Jennifer Holliday and Le’Andria Johnson, the concert honors gospel’s influence on faith, culture, and community and promises soul-stirring performances filled with praise, inspiration, and spiritual renewal.

DISCO FEVER

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Presented by Fever Records, this disco spectacular brings together disco legends for a night of nonstop classics. Hosted by Joe Causi with music by Vinnie Medugno, the lineup includes The Trammps featuring Earl Young, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, France Joli, First Choice, Hues Corporation, Musique, Lime, Fonda Rae, and Rainere Martin.

STEP AFRIKA!

Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 4 p.m.

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. As one of the top ten African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika! Combines percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and Southern African dances; and an array of contemporary art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

LA INDIA

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Join La India, the “Princess of Salsa,” as she makes her annual return to Lehman Center for the Performing Arts for a special Mother’s Day performance. La India will perform her greatest hits and will be joined by Puerto Rican Grammy-nominated singer Luis Figueroa.

