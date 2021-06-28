The Fresh Air Fund opens free Summer Spaces for Bronx children

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

From July 6 through Aug. 19, Mondays through Thursdays, The Fresh Air Fund will open free outdoor Summer Spaces for New York City children, ages 5 to 12, in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The program will give kids the opportunity to play outdoors safely and gain valuable work experience.

Children in Fresh Air Summer Spaces will enjoy supervised outdoor summer activities where they can laugh, smile, learn new skills, play and make new friends. Fresh Air staff supervise arts and crafts, sports, STEM activities, music, reading, hula hoop contests and even dance parties. Launched last summer in response to the pandemic, the program brings outdoor recreational and educational activities to children in their own neighborhoods. Summer Spaces would not be possible without the support of the local community.

Fresh Air Youth Employment program participants will assist at sites. With a long-standing commitment to New York City’s youth, The Fund will be employing young people from across the city, ages 18 to 24, to work as counselors and activity specialists in the Summer Spaces program. All activities follow health and safety guidelines. For more information, visit FreshAir.org.

In the Bronx, Fresh Air Summer Spaces are located at:

MOTT HAVEN: East 144th Street from Jackson Avenue to Concord Avenue

MOUNT EDEN : Rockwood Street from Grand Concourse to Walton Avenue

SOUNDVIEW : Stickball Boulevard from Seward Avenue to Randall Avenue

Limited spaces are also available for children to sign up for virtual camp Fresh Air Everywhere and other summer programs.