The East Bronx History Forum to present lecture on history of synagogues in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The East Bronx History Forum and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the forum will hold its 162nd meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. with a Zoom presentation, “The Lost Synagogues of the Bronx” presented by Ellen Levitt.

Levitt is the author of “The Lost Synagogues of the Bronx” and “Queens” (2011) and two other books about NYC’s lost synagogues.

Some of the former synagogue buildings have undergone changes, even in the past few years. Levitt will speak about these, as well as other former Jewish institutions in the Bronx, and also a bit about those that are still active.

Ellen Levitt is a former NYC DOE high school teacher and has written for several websites and publications. She is also a licensed tour guide and her most recent walking tour was for a Long Island high school group, along the Grand Concourse.

Please join us and explore the history of synagogues in the Bronx presented by Ellen Levitt. The East Bronx History Forum will post the login details on our web page at BronxNYC.com. Please help defray the cost of the meetings by using the donate button. You will also receive an email with Zoom information.