The Bronx Veterans Day Parade honors 250 years of Army, Navy and Marine Corps

United States Army Sergeant First Class Ron Garcia (left) and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer David Wray (right) salute as a trumpet player blows out “Taps,” honoring those who died serving their country for the Bronx Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds lined East Tremont Avenue on Sunday, cheering and waving American flags as the men and women of the Bronx who served in the military marched through Throggs Neck for the 41st annual Bronx Veterans Day Parade.

Culminating at Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park, marching units representing local chapters of veterans’ organizations, civic groups and community supporters donned uniforms and patriotic colors as fire-engines, color-guards and bands combined in one coordinated tribute.

United States Army Sergeant First Class Ron Garcia, one of the parade’s grand marshals, spoke about how being a veteran often instills someone with a lifelong commitment to service in many different ways.

“ Our veterans are not just warriors of the battlefield, they’re the quiet strength of our communities,” Garcia said. “They are our teachers, our leaders, our neighbors, and our friends. They’re the living proof that courage, duty, and sacrifice are not just words from a history book, they are the heartbeat of this great nation.”

This year’s parade celebrated 250 years since the establishment of the United States Army, Navy and Marine Corps in 1775. It also celebrated 80 years since the end of World War I and 50 years since the end of the Vietnam war. Garcia said that Americans had a duty to raise the next generation to respect and honor those who serve.

“ As we look ahead to the next 250 years, may we honor the past by continuing to build a nation worthy of sacrifices made on our behalf,” Garcia said. “Let us teach our children not just to wave the flag, but to understand the value it represents: duty, honor, respect, and selfless service.”

David Wray, a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer with 41 years in the service, said that he always felt a call to give back and decided to join in high school when he saw an ad in a magazine.

“ It’s made me the man I am today. It turned me from a young dumb kid, into a man being responsible and accountable,” Wray said. Those are the basic foundations I feel that it has given me which I’ve tried to pass on to my children.”

Roberto Diaz, who is a retired warrant officer with 38 years in the service said that he felt privileged to be able to celebrate, but recalled that many service members have died doing their duty.

“ When you come out here, you reflect, you realize that you’re definitely blessed to come out here and at least participate in honoring those who can’t be here,” Diaz said. “So this is the least that we could do.”

The ceremony took time to recognize those who had sacrificed their lives. At the front of the staging area there were two sets of boots, a rifle and a helmet to symbolize soldiers who had died.

The parade’s grand marshals, Sergeant First Class Garcia, U.S. Navy Electricians Mate Austin T Richardson and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Michael McNerney, hung dog tags over the helmets as a tribute to the service members who had died.

Veterans told the Bronx Times that while it was important to remember the past and memorialize those who gave their lives, they also needed to look toward the military’s future. Diaz said that it’s important for veterans to engage with young people and encourage patriotism and a desire to give back.

“I like to show the young generation that we’re still here and that we didn’t forget about them, and hopefully one day when it’s their turn to understand the fabric of God, country and duty, that they’ll step up and serve as well.”

Beyond the pageantry, the parade served as a reminder of the continuing challenges facing many veterans as they transition to civilian life. Access to affordable housing, mental health resources, and employment opportunities remain pressing issues across New York City.

New York City’s Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel James Hendon said the department and local non-profits have expanded outreach efforts in recent years, aiming to connect veterans with the benefits and community support they’ve earned.

But Hendon said that many veterans aren’t actually accessing all the benefits that they qualify for. He told the Bronx Times that NYC Veterans Services is committed to addressing the disparity in the number of service members who may be missing out on crucial support.

“ For us, if you’ve taken the oath, you are in that tribe,” Hendon said. “You’re in that community regardless of your length of service, the type of service or your character of discharge.”

He said that access to benefits is important, especially now amid the historic government shutdown that disproportionately affects veterans, who make up an outsized population of federal employees.

“ We stand here at that gap to be there for our brothers and sisters and their loved ones with anything that’s happening in these times,” Hendon said.

For the hundreds of spectators and marchers, the parade reaffirmed that the community’s appreciation for service does not depend on the status of the federal budget. Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, Ron Watson, told the Bronx Times that the parade is one of the hallmark events in the Bronx, which he called the “most patriotic borough” in the city of New York.

“ When you look at a community, there’s just a few events that become the fabric of a neighborhood that keeps the community together,” Watson said “And one of them is the veterans parade.”

Reach Sadie Brown at sbrown@schnepsmedia.com or (214) 994-6723. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!