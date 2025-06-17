AM Tapia honors BronxWorks employee for community work

(Left to right) Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia with BronxWorks Legal Services Department Case Manager Carmen Mohammed.

New York State Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia recently honored Carmen Mohammed, a case manager in the BronxWorks Legal Services Department, for her outstanding contributions to the Bronx community.

Mohammed received an official citation in recognition of her dedication to advancing social justice and improving the lives of Bronx residents through her work.

BronxWorks, a community-based organization, offers free legal assistance to residents across the borough. Its Legal Services Department supports individuals facing challenges related to immigration, housing, domestic violence, and crime victimization, providing critical resources and advocacy to those in need.