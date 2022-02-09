Suspect wanted for assaults on MTA workers at Prospect Ave subway station

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for a perp who allegedly attacked multiple conductors this month inside the Prospect Avenue “5” and “2” subway station in The Bronx.

According to police, on Feb. 3, at 3:13 p.m., a man punched an on-duty MTA train conductor in his arm as he was sticking his head out of the “5” train cab window while performing a safety check as the train left the station. The conductor sustained a minor injury to his arm.

Th violence did not end there. Seven minutes later he struck again as he approached the conductor’s cab of a “2” train that was stopped in the station. The assailant then reached inside the cab and punched the conductor in his face and spit on him. The victim sustained pain and swelling to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.