Suspect wanted for assaults on MTA workers at Prospect Ave subway station

A suspect is wanted for allegedly attacking two MTA conductors in the Bronx.
The NYPD is looking for a perp who allegedly attacked multiple conductors this month inside the Prospect Avenue “5” and “2” subway station in The Bronx.

According to police, on Feb. 3, at 3:13 p.m., a man punched an on-duty MTA train conductor in his arm as he was sticking his head out of the “5” train cab window while performing a safety check as the train left the station. The conductor sustained a minor injury to his arm.

Th violence did not end there. Seven minutes later he struck again as he approached the conductor’s cab of a “2” train that was stopped in the station. The assailant then reached inside the cab and punched the conductor in his face and spit on him. The victim sustained pain and swelling to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

