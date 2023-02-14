Suspect sought for breaking man’s jaw at Concourse McDonald’s: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man in the Concourse area of the Bronx for trying to break up another fight last month.

Authorities say that at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, the 32-year-old victim was inside a McDonald’s, located across from Yankee Stadium at 51 E. 161st St., when he saw two people in a dispute in the fast food establishment. Acting as a Good Samaritan, the victim tried to break the fight up, and as he was doing so, an uninvolved man approached the victim and punched him in the right side of his face.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln by EMS, where he was treated for a fractured jaw.

At this time, the NYPD is only pursuing the man who assaulted the victim. A photo taken from nearby surveillance footage was released by police on Feb. 13.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.