Photos: Students from the New York Institute for Special Education celebrate Halloween

On Oct. 28, students from the Schermerhorn and Van Cleve programs at the New York Institute for Special Education enjoyed spooky, fun and bewitching activities across campus to celebrate Halloween.

Throughout the day students had spooky story time, explored a haunted maze, played the witch hat toss, built-a-beast and enjoyed spooky disco carts at the school’s campus-wide Halloween celebration.