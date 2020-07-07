Montefiore’s Throggs Neck primary care clinic to open

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Residents of Throggs Neck will soon have a new healthcare facility within their reach as Montefiore Medical Group announced its plans to the Community Board 10 Health and Human Services Subcommittee.

The healthcare giant with a major presence in Bronx and Westchester counties gave a brief overview to the committee members on Thursday, January 30.

MMG plans to open the primary care clinic at 3860 E. Tremont Avenue on Saturday, March 16.

The new facility will feature 16 examination rooms for adult medicine and specialty care, eight pediatric rooms, three bays for phlebotomy, three bays dedicated to asthma, a multifunction room and onsite parking.

According to a Montefiore spokesperson, in the first year, the clinic will be staffed by three pediatricians, two internal medicine physicians, a family physician, a cardiologist, a child psychologist, four licensed practical nurses, five patient care technicians, 16 front desk staff and 4 administrative positions.

“Traditiona­lly, this community has been medically underserved and faces a high incidence of chronic health conditions,” a source at Montefiore said. “This new Montefiore primary care facility, set to open sometime in Q2 2020, will bring this growing community much needed primary care – with mental health services woven into appointments as needed.”

Montefiore representatives stressed the importance of including mental health services for the Throggs Neck area.

“Including mental health services with primary care is important as it offers a more holistic approach to patient care. By integrating the services for those who need it, we are able to offer easier access to services and better overall care,” she said.

“Often times medical conditions and behavioral health, or social-emotional issues, can be interconne­cted,” she added.

“Traditiona­lly, this area of the Bronx has had inadequate access to primary care services and a higher incidence of chronic diseases. It’s important for this type of facility to come into the community to help addresses these needs,” she concluded.

Bob Bieder, a member of the subcommittee said he’s excited to see the clinic come into the neighborhood and thinks it will alleviate wait times at nearby emergency rooms.

“It looks like a beautiful plan,” Bieder said.

Director of the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, Bobby Jaen said he welcomes the medical facility to the neighborhood. He said its 250 future employees will boost the community’s economy.

Jaen said the clinic will see between 2,000 to 3,000 people coming through its doors every month.

Jaen said he’s impressed with the facility’s interior decor and eager to work with Montefiore representatives on making the exterior of the building just as nice.

“It’s a great thing for the whole neighborho­od,” Jaen said.

Construction on the building will be completed by February 28. A ribbon-cutting event is set for the week of March 2.

Mandees occupied the space for several decades. A Safeway/Finast supermarket was the site’s original tenant.

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

