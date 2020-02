Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Friday, January 3 at around 9 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the chest inside 4453 White Plains Road. He was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.Photo by Edwin Soto

