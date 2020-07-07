Suspect shoots police officer in van, lieutenant inside 41st Pct.

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

At about 8:30 p.m. on Thusday, February 6, in front of 906 Simpson Street just off Barretto Street, a man approached a marked NYPD patrol van that had its emergency light activated and asked the two police officers in the van for directions.

The man proceeded to pull out a gun and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. One NYPD police officer was shot in the chin and the neck and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln by his partner, where he made a full recovery. The two officers have been working together for eight years and have known each other since middle school.

The next day, on Friday, February 7, it is believed that the same suspect went into the 41st Precinct, located on Longwood Avenue, and shot an NYPD lieutenant before fleeing the scene.

Updated 4:42 pm, February 19, 2020

©2020