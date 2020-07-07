Sections

Suspect shoots police officer in van, lieutenant inside 41st Pct.

By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

At about 8:30 p.m. on Thusday, February 6, in front of 906 Simpson Street just off Barretto Street, a man approached a marked NYPD patrol van that had its emergency light activated and asked the two police officers in the van for directions.

The man proceeded to pull out a gun and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. One NYPD police officer was shot in the chin and the neck and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln by his partner, where he made a full recovery. The two officers have been working together for eight years and have known each other since middle school.

The next day, on Friday, February 7, it is believed that the same suspect went into the 41st Precinct, located on Longwood Avenue, and shot an NYPD lieutenant before fleeing the scene.

Updated 4:42 pm, February 19, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Gjonaj, La Rocca provide relief to small businesses in district
Bronx Times Reporter: ‘Harry Potter Book Night’ held at Westchester Square Library
Bronx Times Reporter: Polar Bear Plunge acknowledges homelessness
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: