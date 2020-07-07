Football themed-collages designed by local football buff Victor Mastro
Photo courtesy of Victor Mastro
Mastro curated football-themed collages for the Superbowl earlier this month.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Local resident and longtime football fan Victor Mastro recently curated a set of football and NFL-themed collages pertaining to the history of the sport in preparation for the recent superbowl that took place on Friday, February 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, won by the Chiefs, 31-20.
Posted 12:00 am, February 19, 2020
