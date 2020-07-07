Football themed-collages designed by local football buff Victor Mastro

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Local resident and longtime football fan Victor Mastro recently curated a set of football and NFL-themed collages pertaining to the history of the sport in preparation for the recent superbowl that took place on Friday, February 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, won by the Chiefs, 31-20.

Posted 12:00 am, February 19, 2020

©2020