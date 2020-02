Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Friday, January 24, members of the Bronx Center for Renal Dialysis brought five large boxes of food and supplies to the El Maestro Boxing Club to help the victims of last year’s earthquake in Puerto Rico.

Posted 12:00 am, February 16, 2020

