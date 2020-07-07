‘Heroes Day Celebration’ held by Mind Builders

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last month, Mind Builders Creative Art Center hosted a ‘Heroes Day Celebration.’ The event featured on-stage performances by Mind Builders Creative Art Center members as well as a presentation on historic and tragic events in New York’s recent history. The ‘Heroes Day Celebration’ also awarded and recognized 47th Precinct officer Charles Alexander along with local elected officials. (background photo) Young adults from Mind Builders Creative Arts Center take a bow after taking off their masks. (top right) Young adults from Mind Builders Creative Arts Center during their mask performance. (middle right) (l-r) Councilman Andrew Cohen (holds Certification of Appreciation), Madaha Kinsey-Lamb, president and CEO of Mind Builders, Councilman Andy King (holds Certification of Appreciation) and Congressman Eliot Engel, chairman on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. (middle far right) 47th Precinct police officer Charles Alexander is awarded for his amazing work. (bottom right) Teacher Shaneka Brown with students and staff during the fashion show. (bottom far right) Teacher Shaneka Brown with students and staff during the fashion show. Photos by Jewel Webber

Posted 12:00 am, February 16, 2020

