2020 Alumni Achievement Award Reception held at Mercy College

On Thursday, February 6, Mercy College held their 2020 College Alumni Achievement Award Reception at Marina Del Rey. The 2020 honorees included Christie Magno D’Alessio, Damion Fray, George Longworth, Lori Oliva Smittle and Luis Torres.

Posted 12:00 am, February 19, 2020

