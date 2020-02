Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Hunts Point Alliance for Children recently hosted a launch party for their new initiative ‘Our Children’s Journey’ on Wednesday, January 29 at O.U.R. Place - Family Enrichment Center at 940 Garrison Avenue.The mission of ‘Our Children’s Journey’ is to connect Hunts Point families with the capacities and knowledge needed to support the development of their children from prenatal to age eight.

Posted 5:19 pm, February 14, 2020

