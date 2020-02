Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office, in cooperation with Urban Upbound, recently provided free tax return preparations for the constituents in District 13. To make an appointment, call their office at (718) 931-1721.

Updated 5:19 pm, February 14, 2020

©2020