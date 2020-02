February 7, 2020 Potential Drew Cottam Skate Park locations checked out by family, Gjonaj Bronx Times

Councilman Mark Gjonaj joined Bronx Park Commissioner Iris Rodriguez Rosa and the Cottom family for a Pelham Bay Park walk through, where they checked out three possible locations for a future skate park to be built in memory of Drew Cottam.

Posted 11:05 am, February 7, 2020

