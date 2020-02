February 7, 2020 Eagle Scout Joseph Menta honored by Councilman Gjonaj Bronx Times

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

National Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout Joseph Menta was recently honored and presented with a NYC Council citation by Councilman Mark Gjonaj. Members of Boy Scouts Troop 182 of Throggs Neck were also in attendance.

Posted 11:05 am, February 7, 2020

©2020