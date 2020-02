February 7, 2020 ‘Complete and Accurate Count’ campaign held by Lincoln Hospital, US Census Bureau Bronx Times

NYC Health + Hospitals/­Lincoln’s Complete Count Committee and the US Census Bureau kicked off its ‘Complete and Accurate Count in 2020’ campaign event to ensure that the community knows the importance of an accurate and complete count, encouraging all to participate and understand that their participation will contribute to a better future for the south Bronx.

Posted 11:05 am, February 7, 2020

